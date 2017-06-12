Indonesian police foil attempt to smuggle 200,000 lobster eggs into Singapore: Reports

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities foiled an attempt to illegally export more than 200,000 lobster eggs into Singapore through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, reported the Jakarta Post on Sunday (Jun 11).

The suspects had attempted to deliver a big part of the goods via a Garuda Indonesia flight to Singapore.

According to tribunnews.com, Indonesia's National Police Special Crimes Directorate Chief Brigadier General Purwadi Arianto said: "We confiscated 208,756 lobster eggs inside eight suitcases."

If the smuggling attempt had been successful, state losses could have reached US$2.4 million, the official added.

Police are questioning two individuals identified as AM and WHY, according to the Jakarta Post. AM has been named a suspect in the case while WHY is being treated as a witness.

