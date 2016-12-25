Indonesian police kill two militants after raid on house in Java
- Posted 25 Dec 2016 16:40
- Updated 25 Dec 2016 17:25
JAKARTA: Indonesian police killed two suspected Islamist militants on Sunday in a gunfight during a raid on a house in West Java, a police spokesman said.
Two men had been arrested in Cibinong and led police to a house at the Jatiluhur dam, national police spokesman Awi Setiyono said.
"There were two men there and there was a gunfight and we had to shoot them," said Setiyono.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyro; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait)
