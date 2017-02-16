Indonesian police say will not interfere in probe against citizen for Kim Jong Nam death

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said on Thursday (Feb 16) that they will not interfere in the investigation of a woman holding an Indonesian passport who was allegedly involved in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Indonesian Police Public Relations Division chief Boy Rafli Amar said Indonesia respects the legal process in Malaysia and would leave it to the Malaysian authorities to conduct their investigation.



"In the legal aspect, so long as there is no request for assistance, we respect the process of law against our citizens in other countries," he said.

It has been confirmed that one of two women arrested over the killing was a 25-year-old Indonesian woman who went by the name of Siti Aishah (or Siti Aisyah according to Indonesian media). The other woman holds a Vietnamese passport.



The two women allegedly intercepted Kim Jong Nam on Monday as he was readying to board a flight to Macau, according to South Korea's spy chief Lee Byung-Ho.

Malaysian police said Kim, a portly 45-year-old with a playboy reputation, was walking through the departure hall when he was attacked. He died en route to the hospital.



