Indonesian President instructs authorities to prepare early for forest fires this year

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged all relevant authorities to be ready to fight any forest fires this year.

Speaking at a coordination meeting on the issue on Monday (Jan 23), Mr Widodo reminded those present about the devastation in 2015. Swathes of land were destroyed and the air quality was one of the worst on record, affecting not only Indonesia but also several countries in Southeast Asia. Indonesian authorities spent about 1 trillion rupiah (US$74 million) to tackle the fires.

"I believe we all remember about the fires in 2015. We were really in disarray. But, the fires were already too big, all our efforts were in vain," said Mr Widodo at the State Palace.

Since then, Indonesia has stepped up efforts to prevent forest fires, which included introducing a ban on converting peatlands into plantations

Mr Widodo noted that in 2016, the number of hotspots went down by about 83 per cent and said that he hoped it could be further reduced this year. He instructed officials to continue the measures taken last year and to raise the alert status on forest fires earlier.

He added that data from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) showed that it would be drier in Indonesia this year compared to 2016, increasing the risk of more forest fires.

Mr Widodo also stressed there must be strict law enforcement, and that communities as well as corporations needed to adhere to the government's regulations.

A number of regencies in Indonesia's Riau province have already raised the alert level, which would allow the central government to send aid to the regions.

The head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency in Rokan Hulu regency, Aceng Herdina, told the Jakarta Post that hotspots have recently been detected in a number of districts, and have been identified as forest and land fires.