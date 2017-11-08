Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter marries with grand procession

SOLO, Indonesia: Dozens of dignitaries gathered on Wednesday (Nov 8) to celebrate the marriage of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter in Solo, Central Java in Indonesia.

Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of the president - who is also known as Jokowi - married Bobby Afif Nasution in her father's hometown in a ceremony at 9am local time (10am, Singapore time).

People watch as Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo ride in a carriage during the wedding procession. (Photo: AFP / ANWAR MUSTAFA)

The bride and groom, along with their families, made their way to the Graha Saba Buana Hall in a lavish wedding procession through the streets which included eight horse-drawn chariots and police and soldiers dressed in traditional attire.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo wave to well-wishers. (Photo: AFP / ANWAR MUSTAFA)

Police and soldiers wearing traditional outfits participate in the parade. (Photo: AFP / ANWAR MUSTAFA)

Among those who attended the marriage ceremony were former Indonesian presidents Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as well as Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla - who acted as witness for the bride - and other government officials were also present, as well as more than 80 foreign ambassadors and diplomats.

“We come here to congratulate the bride and the groom as well as President Jokowi. We hope their marriage will last forever,” the Jakarta Post reported Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as saying.

The couple, who are both 26 and students at Bogor Institute of Agriculture, dated for a year before getting engaged in June this year.

A wedding reception will be held in the evening.

