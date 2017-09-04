Indonesian President Jokowi deplores violence against Rohingya

JAKARTA: Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday (Sep 4) said he wants the humanitarian crisis involving the Rohingya in Rakhine, Myanmar, to be resolved objectively and not merely by making statements condemning the republic.

He said Indonesia was committed to help and had sent its Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to meet and discuss the matter with the Myanmar leaders.

Retno is scheduled to meet Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday.

"I and the people of Indonesia, we regretted the violent act that is happening in the Rakhine State, Myanmar. There is a need for action and not merely statements to condemn, and the (Indonesian) government is committed to help resolve this humanitarian crisis, synergize with the strength of the Indonesian, as well as the international community” said Jokowi in a statement.

He said the violence against the Rohingya ethnic should cease immediately and there should be synergy among the world community to help them.

Jokowi said Retno would also go to Bangladesh to discuss aid for the Rohingya there.

According to media reports, tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since last week.

The Myanmar government claimed it had launched military attacks against the Rohingya militants known as the Arakan Rohingnya Salvation Army (ARSA) in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung, which have a population of about 800,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian police have recorded statements from several witnesses after a molotov bomb was thrown at the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta early Sunday.

The bomb caused a small fire which was doused by security personnel at the building.

On Saturday, hundreds of Indonesians from various races staged a demonstration in front of the Myanmar Embassy to protest against the violent act of the Myanmar government against the Rohingya.

They carried posters, which among others, were written words condemning Aung San Suu Kyi and also calling the Asean community to take drastic action by removing Myanmar as a member.