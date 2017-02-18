Indonesian suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder case 'victim of suspected deceit': VP Kalla

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday (Feb 17) told local media that Siti Aisyah was a victim of suspected deceit who did not realise she was involved in the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam, on Monday.



He also likened her role to that played in a television “reality show”. “It’s a new method, a new way. This is toying with technology so that poison can be sprayed on people in a simple manner,” Kalla said in online news portal Detik.com's report on Friday.



The report went on to say the vice president believed that, in this case, Siti was tricked into believing that the "prank" on Kim was some sort of a "reality show".



“From the information that we have received and also from what has been reported in the media, the summary of what happened in Kuala Lumpur is that of many victims,” he said.



Mr Kalla added in the report that he was convinced that Siti is not a spy for North Korea, as initially reported, but a victim of deception. If Siti, a woman from Serang in Banten outside Jakarta, was a true agent, she should have disappeared, he argued.



“Why did she go to a hotel to sleep and hide? In the city itself, near that airport. This means that he (Kim Jong Nam) is the victim of a victim.”

SUSPECT A PAID ACTRESS?



Separately, National Police Chief Tito Karnavian said the Indonesian suspect was deceived into thinking she was part of a television comedy show, similar to Just for Laughs.



According to another Detik.com report, General Tito said Siti was paid to perform comedic pranks similar to those seen in Just for Laughs, and had already performed this particular stunt involving the spray three to four times.



He added that Siti was paid a few dollars to perform this action and that the last target was Kim Jong Nam.



The official said he received the information from Malaysian police. “In (the act), one woman closes the eyes (of the target), the other sprays something. That had been done nearly three to four times,” he reportedly said.



“It is suspected that the spray contained dangerous materials,” the official added in the report.