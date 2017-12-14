Indonesian tourists escape unharmed from Johor bus blaze

JOHOR BARU: A busload of Indonesian tourists had narrow escapes on Thursday morning (Dec 14) after their vehicle burst into flames at kilometre 99.9 of the North-South Expressway. All passengers and the bus driver were unharmed.



The 32 tourists were on their way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor when the bus driver noticed a burning smell, The Star reported. He ordered the passengers to get off the bus immediately after he saw black smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Nazari Keling said the department was alerted at about 11.10am. Preliminary investigations suggested the fire started from the vehicle’s engine.



Six firemen were sent to put out the fire, the New Straits Times said.

#jbtu PLUS HWAY: Petron Traffic Ranger Rahman reports of a bus on fire causing a 30 min jam from Yong Peng heading to Pagoh pic.twitter.com/d2f31SvcK9 — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) December 14, 2017

The Star added that the tourists, who were due to return to Indonesia on Friday, had lost all their luggage including their passports in the fire.

The report added that the tour company was making arrangements with the Kuala Lumpur embassy to issue temporary passports to the Indonesian citizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was eventually put out by the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department. (Photo: Facebook/Jeifm)