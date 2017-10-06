Influential Australian Senator Nick Xenophon resigns

Australian Senator Nick Xenophon, a key independent lawmaker, said on Friday he is resigning from politics, potentially complicating the government of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's hold on power.

Xenophon's vote often determines the fate of government legislation in Australia's upper house Senate, where Turnbull's centre-right coalition does not have a majority of its own and must rely on the votes of independents and minor parties.

