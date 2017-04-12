Injured Indonesian graft investigator to receive treatment in Singapore

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Novel Baswedan, who had acid thrown on his face by attackers on Tuesday (Apr 11), has been sent to Singapore for further treatment.

Novel is expected to receive medical treatment for his eyes.

"We are accommodating his family's request to get treatment in Singapore and the doctors here support this," Dr Johan Hutauruk of the Jakarta Eye Centre told local media on Wednesday. "We are facilitating the request; we have contacted the doctors in Singapore so that we can be received quickly."



Novel is suffering from blurred vision and will need to undergo surgery on his left eye.

Chairman of the Commission Agus Rahardjo said Novel will be accompanied by a doctor and a official from the Commission while he is in Singapore. Novel was attacked on Tuesday while he was walking home after performing morning prayers at a nearby mosque.

President Joko Widodo has condemned the attack and ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the matter. Novel was one of the lead investigators of an ongoing probe on the embezzlement of state funds for a biometric identity card project in 2010.

The Commission's graft probe revolves around more than US$150 million in state losses.



A number of senior politicians, including Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto have been implicated in the scandal.



On Monday, Setya was prevented from leaving the country after he was given a six-month travel ban by immigration authorities.