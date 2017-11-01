Inking solutions to Delhi’s pollution problems

NEW DELHI: Kamal Meattle is allergic to Delhi's air. More than 20 years ago, doctors told him that unless he left the city, his body would not be able to cope with the city's toxic air.

Today, Meattle continues to live in Delhi but at the mercy of air purifiers. He has one in his office, several installed at his home and even one in his car.



'I try and avoid going out now," he said.



"At home and at office, I can control the quality of the air I breathe. But if someone invites me out, I always consider if it is worth going?"



Meattle is not the only one affected by Delhi's air.



Doctors say breathing the city's air is like smoking 50 cigarettes a day and warn that prolonged exposure to it can cause temporary blindness and a spate of respiratory problems.



Delhi's air is so toxic that eight people die everyday, prematurely, from its effects, according to a finding by India's Supreme Court. The city's High Court has even called the city a "gas chamber".

Recently, a study by the medical journal Lancet revealed how most people die of pollution in India than anywhere else in the world. The study also found that the biggest cause of premature deaths linked to pollution in India is PM2.5 particulate matter.



The biggest pollutants in India are coal power plants and industries.



In Delhi specifically, diesel generators used by industries contribute to 16 per cent of the total particulate matter generated.



CONVERTING POLLUTION INTO INK

It is this pollution that a group of young engineering students in Delhi are trying to contain.



Arpit Dhupar and his two friends set up Chakr Innovation in 2016. What started as a pilot project to see what they could do to curb pollution in Delhi is now a thriving business.



They have developed and patented a technology that captures pollution from diesel generators as it is being emitted.



The "Chakr Shield" is attached directly to diesel generators and has a compartment that collects the liquefied soot.

This soot is then converted into ink and paint ensuring a zero waste cycle. The ink, called POINK, can then be used for printing textiles and paper.



“One t-shirt printed with our ink is equal to 7 million litres of purified air," said Arpit. Each T-shirt requires 25g of soot. That is enough air that an individual would breath in four to five years."



Currently they have over 30 clients using their technology and their aim is to target the railways sector next.



However, Arpit said that in the beginning stages, there were very few takers for their innovation.



"People were very skeptical about our technology initially, but once they used the machine and saw the amount of soot that can be captured, people were really excited," he said.



Arpit claims the idea only takes currency because their technology makes the pollution tangible.



"Since the pollution is so diluted in the air, we can't see and visualise it, we tend to undermine the health hazard it is imposing," he said. "That's where actually seeing the captured pollution in a liquefied form works."



Chakr Innovation estimates that their machines reduce particulate matter in the air by 95 per cent and are now working to make their technology 100 per cent efficient.



Arpit said: “We have purified enough air that 60,000 people would breathe in their lifetimes - that's just in one year. We haven’t even started yet."