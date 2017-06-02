Interests will not align on every issue, but nations need to find unity of purpose: Turnbull

SINGAPORE: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called on states in the Indo-Pacific region to cooperate rather than take unilateral action, and to compete within the framework of international law.

In his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday (Jun 2), he said nations' interests will not align on every issue, but they need to find "a unity of purpose".

“Together we have succeeded in creating the fastest-growing, most dynamic part of the world precisely because the strong have not done what they will, without consequences,” said Mr Turnbull. “The disciplining of power has delivered compounding returns in stability and prosperity. We should be under no illusions – if we are to maintain the dynamism of the region, then we must preserve the rules-based structure that has enabled it thus far.”

With China joining the ranks of global economic giants, Mr Turnbull said it is natural that Beijing will seek "strategic influence to match its economic weight". But he said he hoped that China's leadership will be one that strengthens the regional order that has served the Asia Pacific well.

"China has gained the most from the peace and harmony in our region, and consequently it has the most to lose if it is threatened,” said the prime minister. “Just as modern China was founded in 1949 on an assertion of national sovereignty, so will 21st-century China best succeed by respecting the sovereignty of others, and in so doing, build a reservoir of trust and cooperation with its neighbours."

Turning to the United States, Mr Turnbull said regional peace and stability has been enabled by consistent US global leadership. But he also added that America's values of freedom, democracy and rule of law, as well as its leadership and commitment to the region are more important than ever, noting the concern some have over the US' withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris Climate Agreement as heralding a withdrawal from global leadership.

"While these decisions are disappointing, we should take care not to rush to interpret an intent to engage on different terms as one not to engage at all,” said Mr Turnbull.



"I am confident that this administration and those that follow it will, and for the same reasons, recognise, as its predecessors have, that the United States' own interests in the Indo-Pacific demand more US engagement, not less."

He also disagreed with commentators who say that Australia has to choose between Beijing and Washington.

“It is an utterly false choice – we have a good friend and partner in Beijing and a steadfast friend and ally in Washington. Neither constrains us in our dealings with the other – our foreign policy is determined in Australia’s national interest and Australia’s alone.”

Mr Turnbull added that Australia also supports a strong and united Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - one that remains committed to liberal economic values.

“As our strategic spaces become more crowded, the challenge for ASEAN is to show that the impressive statecraft of its past can be sustained in a more complex future; to remain nimble enough in a more testing time,” he said.

