Interpol issues 'red notice' for 4 North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam case

KUALA LUMPUR: Interpol on Thursday (Mar 16) issued a "red notice" for four North Korean suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam on Thursday (Mar 16).

According to Interpol, a "red notice" seeks the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed on Feb 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

The four men fled Malaysia on Feb 13 after the alleged murder at KLIA2.

JUST IN: Msia police chief says Interpol has issued red notice on all four North Korean suspects who fled to Pyongyang after feb 13 attack pic.twitter.com/pkCYPpEXvy — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 16, 2017

Kim Jong Nam had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau with his second wife under Beijing's protection after the family went into exile several years ago. He had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea.

The murder has sparked a diplomatic meltdown between the two countries with once strong ties. Malaysia refused North Korea's request to release the body without an autopsy and investigation, and then expelled the North Korean ambassador over his remarks questioning the investigations.

North Korea then banned nine Malaysians - three diplomats and their six family members - from leaving the country, in what Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak described as taking Malaysians "hostage". The Southeast Asian country followed with a tit-for-tat action.