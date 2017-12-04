Ipoh accident kills parents, baby; 3 siblings orphaned

IPOH: A couple and their three-month-old son were killed after the car they were travelling in skidded into a ditch at about 4.30am on Sunday (Dec 3) in Setiawan near Ipoh.

Mr Sairulazuwan Nadzim, 37, his wife Azilina Abdul Aziz, 37, as well as their baby Muhamad Daris Iffat, were killed in the accident at Sitiawan-Teluk Intan road, near Kampung Kayan in Perak.

They were on their way home from the child's grandparents' place.

Manjung Assistant Commissioner of Police Muhammad Hanif Othman said the police received a call from a member of the public at about 5am.

“Upon reaching the incident location, it was believed the driver attempted to avoid a plastic road barrier before skidding into a ditch on the right side,” he said.

The couple left behind three sons, Muhammad Daris Wafiy, 10, Muhammad Daris Rayyan, 9, and Muhammad Daris Amsyar, 5, who remained at their grandparents' home.



"Mama woke me up and told me to look after my younger brothers and she was going back,” the couple's eldest son told reporters.



Wafiy said his mother also woke his two other brothers up before she left for their home in Sungai Buloh, Selangor at 4am.

“Mama kissed me, Rayyan and Amsyar and said she and papa were going home with our youngest brother. All of us continued sleeping after that.

“After an hour later, my grandmother woke us up and said mama, papa and Iffat had gone, and in the house we could hear many people crying,” he said.



Wafiy said he and his two brothers did not mind living with their grandfather, Nadzim Mohd Taib, 68. Mr Nadzim said he and his wife will look after their three grandsons and will arrange for them to attend school nearby.