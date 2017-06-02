Islamic State claims attack at Resorts World Manila; scores feared injured

MANILA: Scores were feared injured after masked gunmen stormed Resorts World Manila in Pasay City at around midnight local time in the early hours of Friday (Jun 2).

The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

IS said "lone wolf soldiers" from its group carried out the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist organisations.

Nobody has been shot and no hostages have been taken during a gunfire incident at a casino in the Philippine capital, the national police chief said, contradicting what the Philippine Red Cross had tweeted about the number of injured.

"There hasn't been anyone shot ... there are no hostages," police chief Ronald dela Rosa said on DZMM radio.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dela Rosa said the man, who appeared to be acting alone, walked into one of the gambling rooms and fired an M4 rifle at a large television screen then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

He said the man then fired again at a stock room containing gambling chips and filled a backpack with them. The man then left the room and went upstairs to a hotel section of the complex, according to dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa said there had no reports of hostage taking, although the gunman had not yet been caught.

The Philippine armed forces said earlier police were in full control of the incident and the military was monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring the situation. The police is on top of the situation. We will issue a statement when we have a complete picture of the incident," military spokesman Restituto Padilla said.

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed crowds of people rushing out of the complex amid gunshots and smoke.

It is not immediately clear how many people are hurt.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) tweeted that it had taken three injured people to hospital.

@philredcross already transported 3 patients of Resorts World Manila incident to San Juan De Dios Hosp and St.Lukes Global. pic.twitter.com/ZfZyrkYY2n — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) June 1, 2017

PRC staff member Pasay Chapter earlier told The Manila Times that at least 25 people were injured.

Fernando Atienza, team leader of the emergency response unit of the PRC-Pasay, added that many victims were still trapped inside.

Some of the victims had serious injuries as they jumped from the second floor of the hotel, he said.

Local media reports said that police, fire trucks and a SWAT team were in the area.

Mga tauhan ng PNP-SAF at BFP, kasama sina NCRPO Chief Albayalde at PNP Chief Dela Rosa, nakapuwesto na para pasukin ang RSM. pic.twitter.com/prkreBw9VC — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) June 1, 2017

Resorts World Manila is currently in lockdown following the reports of gunfire from unidentified men, the company said on its Twitter account. It added that it was working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees were safe.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," it said.

We ask for your prayers during these difficult times. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

ABS-CBN cited eyewitnesses saying that armed men, wearing masks and black shirts, fired shots and burned tables.

Another employee told GMA News said that five shots were fired from the third floor before they were told to leave the establishment.

TINGNAN: May usok na lumalabas sa bahagi ng Resorts World Manila. | via @michael_delizo pic.twitter.com/wpqRexZ0hx — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 1, 2017

Resorts World Manila chief operating officer Stephen Reilly subsequently told local journalists in a media conference: "We're searching the area as much as we can, to make sure the building is clear."

However Mr Reilly would not confirm how many gunmen were in the building, and said that he did not yet know of any reported injuries.

An eyewitness on Sales Road posted a video of people running and shouting, adding that he saw smoke coming from the hotel.

Online news outlet Rappler said injured people were walking out and being treated by paramedics in the street.

Resorts World Manila is a popular tourist destination opposite Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. It comprises hotels, a casino complex and a shopping mall.

The US State Department issued an alert for travellers to avoid the area.

#Manila #Philippines - reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news. — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 1, 2017

The Philippines is facing a crisis in the south of the country, where troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23. President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao last week.

Duterte has said he fears militant group Islamic State's "terrible ideology" will spread on Mindanao, an island of 22 million people, and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

