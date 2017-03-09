Jailed ex-Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang to appeal conviction: Report

HONG KONG: Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang has filed an appeal against his conviction for misconduct, according to local media.

Court records show he appealed against both his conviction and his 20-month prison sentence, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday (Mar 9).

There will be a short pre-trial review for the case at 9.30am on Mar 13 before Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai, who jailed Tsang last month, SCMP reported.

Tsang, 72, is the most senior city official in Hong Kong to be convicted in a criminal trial. In February, a nine-person jury found him guilty of a charge of misconduct in public office, but not guilty of a second misconduct charge.

He had deliberately concealed private rental negotiations with property tycoon Bill Wong Cho-bau while his cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting licence for a now-defunct radio company, Wave Media, in which Wong was a major shareholder.

He faces a re-trial - tentatively set for September - for another bribery charge, for which the jury had failed to return a majority verdict.