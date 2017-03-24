Jakarta governor race a clash between moderates, radicals

KUALA LUMPUR: As campaigning for the second round of Jakarta’s gubernatorial elections goes into full swing, hate speeches against incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and his supporters have returned with renewed ferocity.



Purnama, also known as Ahok, a Christian Chinese, is seeking re-election. He faces former Education Minister Anies Bawesdan, a Muslim, in the run-off scheduled for Apr 19.



Muslim hardliners are opposing Ahok’s candidacy and have accused him of insulting the Koran during a campaign speech to a fishing community last September. Ahok is currently standing trial for blasphemy and has denied all charges.



The anti-Ahok movement, led by Habib Rizieq Shihab of the radical Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), has called for him to be killed and warned Muslims against voting for him.



The hate speeches and violence triggered by the anti-Ahok movement exposed the growth of extremism in a country long known as the moderate face of Sunni Islam in the world, worrying Muslim leaders and counter-terrorism experts.

HARDLINERS STOKING HATRED AGAINST MODERATE MUSLIMS

“The hardliners are provoking hatred against Muslims who don’t share their views as well as non-Muslims,” said Alissa Wahid, an activist from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country’s largest moderate Muslim organization.



“Any Muslim who disagrees with them (hardliners) will be condemned as a liberal, a traitor to his or her faith,” Alissa told Channel NewsAsia.



She warned that the divisions will likely have a lasting impact. “The hate speeches, spread through social media, has intensified extremism throughout the country, not just Jakarta. It will last long after the elections are over,” said Alissa.

Online, the threats against Ahok and his supporters are more strident.



“Kill Ahok! Just shoot him on his head with one bullet,” read one tweet. “A Muslim cannot vote for an infidel,” said another.

“Do not perform funeral prayers for a Muslim who votes for an infidel,” declared another Twitter user in a viral tweet.



Former Enviroment Minister, Sarwono Kusumaatmadja, who has served two presidents as a minister, said candidates have never been subjected to so much hate speeches in cyberspace.



“This is the first time for everyone to be exposed to an intensive abuse of social media,” said Sarwono who is currently an adviser to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.



And in a worrying development, some of the hate speeches have moved from cyberspace into real life.



Last week, the Jakarta Post reported two mosques in Setiabudi, south Jakarta, refused to perform funeral prayers and Islamic rites for two people who died in separate incidents.



One of them, a woman named Hindun, was known to have voted for Ahok during the first round of the elections. The second person was denied rites because her daughter is an Ahok supporter, according to the Jakarta Post.



Funeral prayers are a sacred part of the Islamic funeral rites which are obligatory for every Muslim.



“Rejecting and forbidding people to conduct (Islamic) funeral prayers for Ahok’s supporters is an extraordinary evil. This is something which is forbidden in Islam. There should be laws to criminalise this,” said NU’s secretary-general Yahya Cholil Staquf.



JAKARTA ELECTION A STRUGGLE FOR "SOUL OF ISLAM": NU

“The elections have turned into a clash between moderate and radical Muslims, a fight for the soul of Islam,” said NU's Staquf.



The outcome will decide whether moderate Muslims will prevail or weaken in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, with implications for the rest of the region, he said. “This (election) is not about being anti-Chinese or anti-Christian. The struggle here is for the leadership of Islam and what direction Islam will move towards in this country.



“This is a consolidation of fundamentalists and extremists who have been on the sidelines all this while,” said Staquf.

NU was founded in 1926 by Alissa’s great-grandfather, Hasyim Asy’ari. Her father, the late President Abdurrahman Wahid, led NU for 15 years before he was elected as the country’s president.

NU, which claims 50 million followers, is the world’s largest Muslim organisation renowned for its moderate, syncretic teachings rooted in Indonesia’s Javanese culture. It has shaped Indonesia’s moderate brand of Islam for centuries.

With 22,000 religious boarding schools and 800,000 mosques spread across Indonesia, NU has been a bulwark against extremism and conservatism in Indonesia.



But since 1980, Indonesia, like many Muslim-majority countries, has seen the spread of Wahhabbism, the conservative, puritanical teachings which Saudi Arabia spent billions of petrodollars to export around the world, according to NU’s Staquf.



These same teachings helped give rise to the likes of the radical Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) which was founded in 1998 and has an estimated 200,000 followers. FPI has held four massive demonstrations against Ahok that drew hundreds of thousands of people.

RADICAL GROUPS DESTROYING SOCIETIES



“Ahok’s blasphemy case gave radicals the perfect moment to push their agenda,” said Staquf.



“These radical groups are a threat to global civilisation with their intolerance and violence. In every society where they exist, societies get destroyed, from Pakistan, Bangladesh … to Syria. They must be stopped,” Staquf stated.



“We (moderates) have to be more strategic. NU needs to do more in Jakarta and greater Jakarta,” added Staquf.



Veteran Indonesian journalist Desi Fitriani of Metro TV can attest to FPI’s violence. She was attacked while covering their protest last February.



“I was hit on the head with a bamboo stick. I had water bottles and water thrown at me while my camera man, Ucha, got hit on the stomach, neck and legs,” Desi told Channel NewsAsia.



“I have covered Gaza, Yemen, Afghanistan and nothing happened to me. I never thought I would be attacked in my own country,” Desi added.



Indonesia’s ethnic Chinese, who make up less than 5 per cent of the country’s population, have been gaining greater acceptance by the majority following the fall of the late autocratic President Suharto in 1998.



They were also feeling far more comfortable living in the reform era - until Ahok’s blasphemy case.



"If you told me a year ago that there would be this much resentment towards the Chinese, I would not have believed it,” said a Chinese Jakarta resident who runs a non-government organization (NGO) for poor indigenous people. He declined to be named.



“I am starting to worry. I was shocked to see some of my well-educated friends attending the anti-Ahok rallies,” said the Jakarta resident.



NU has discouraged its followers from taking part in the anti-Ahok demonstrations and has said it is acceptable for them to vote for a non-Muslim.

HATE SPEECH RAISES RADICALIZATION RISK: EXPERTS



The anti-Ahok movement has given FPI a huge platform to spread its hate-filled teachings, say grassroots Muslim activists.

“FPI’s leader Habib Rizieq and other clerics from the group are invited to speak and to preach in many places and mosques following Ahok’s case,” said Syafik Alielha, an NU grassroots activist who runs the organisation’s social media.



“Hatred has been given a platform by this anti-Ahok movement,” added Syafik.

This same hatred raises the risk of radicalizing people to commit acts of terrorism, warns Noor Huda Ismail, counter terrorism expert and founder of the International Peace Building Institute.



“This (anti-Ahok movement) is a very scary development because people are now being agitated to kill others on the basis of their faith in public spaces,” said Huda.



Asked whether FPI has radicalised people who took part in the anti-Ahok rallies, he replied: “There is no doubt! Violent actions begin (first) in the minds of the people.”



According to Huda, FPI members have a history of joining militant groups, including ISIS. “Many former FPI members in Lamongan (East Java) went to join ISIS in 2014,” he said.

Like Alissa, he has concerns that FPI’s influence over the people will continue long after its campaign against Ahok ends.



“Historically, any group that emerges in response to intolerant events will remain in contact long after the event is finished,” Huda said.