Jakarta mulls pilot project for smoke-free villages

JAKARTA: A village in East Jakarta that launched a campaign to become entirely smoke free could be used as model for a pilot project to create more such villages in the Indonesian capital.



Penas village, by the Cipinang river, launched a smoke-free campaign earlier this year as part of efforts by residents to create a healthier environment without cigarettes.

The campaign has already helped one resident, Joko Sundoko, kick his five-pack-a-day habit.



"That time I fell ill because of the nicotine addiction. I could not get up from the bed for three days because I had such a bad headache," said Joko, who had his first cigarette when he was nine.

Now 37, Joko was motivated to stop when his village launched the campaign. "It's not impossible. It was tough and you need a strong will," he said.

The initiative has gained momentum, and the local government told Channel NewsAsia that it is considering supporting the movement.

Indonesia has one of the highest smoking rates in the world. The Health Ministry said the country loses about US$37 billion annually from the negative impact of smoking.

The entrance to Penas village, East Jakarta - the capital's first smoke-free village. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

“We will explore how to use Penas as a role model for a pilot project that can be replicated in other places,” said Iswanta, sub-section head of the Health Control, Social Welfare Bureau at the Jakarta Provincial Secretariat.

"As a pilot project, we may conduct roadshows in other villages to showcase what has been done in Penas."

MAKING PENAS SMOKE-FREE

It has not been easy to persuade every villager to quit cold turkey, so smokers are advised to quit the habit a little at a time.



"If they are not able to leave the habit, then do it in stages by not smoking inside their homes, because this can affect the non-smokers, and passive smoking is even more dangerous than the smoker," said Fathudin, headman of Penas village.



Homes that are completely smoke-free are awarded a sticker, and the headman hopes all 50 homes will eventually have it.

Children playing in Penas village, East Jakarta. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

The next step is to get residents to smoke only in designated areas.

There are plans to set up a smoking corner a short distance from the village. For example, seats can be placed in open spaces so that smokers can still enjoy their cigarettes, and cigarette butts can be disposed of properly.



The village has received help from local non-government organisations to help in socialisation and education efforts.

"We invited smoking victims who suffer from throat cancer to the village as testimonies, so that the residents see for themselves the consequences of smoking," said Sumiati, head of the education and organising division of Jakarta Residents Forum. “We continuously conduct socialisation by screening films to highlight the dangers of smoking.”



Advocates of the smoke-free village also hope that the local government can provide support, and motivate residents to continue with their efforts to lead better and healthier lives.