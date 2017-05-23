Jakarta's former Christian governor to withdraw appeal of blasphemy sentence

Jakarta's former Christian governor to withdraw appeal of blasphemy sentence

Purnama, an ethnic Chinese popularly known as "Ahok", was jailed on May 9 for a longer-than-expected jail term in a ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia.

FILE PHOTO: Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is seen inside a court during his trial for blasphemy in Jakarta, Indonesia May 9, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS/File Photo

JAKARTA: Jakarta's former Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama will withdraw an appeal against his controversial two-year jail sentence for insulting Islam in Muslim-majority Indonesia, his sister said on Tuesday.

Fify Letty Indra, who is Purnama's younger sister and a member of his legal team, made the comments in a news conference given by members of his family and lawyers.

Purnama, an ethnic Chinese popularly known as "Ahok", was jailed on May 9 for a longer-than-expected jail term in a ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia.

