Japan Defence Minister visits Yasukuni war shrine: Reports

TOKYO: Japan's defence minister visited a controversial war shrine in Tokyo Thursday, the day after she paid a highly symbolic visit to Pearl Harbor with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, media reports said.

Tomomi Inada, Abe's hawkish new defence minister, went to the Yasukuni shrine for the first time since taking the key cabinet post in August, according to national broadcaster NHK, the Asahi Shimbun and Jiji Press. Inada visited the shrine in August 2015 when she was Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party policy speaker.

The shrine honours millions of mostly Japanese war dead and has been criticised by countries such as China and South Korea which suffered under Japan's colonialism and aggression in the first half of the 20th century.



The timing of the visit is likely to prove highly contentious coming so soon after Abe's pilgrimage with President Barack Obama to the site of Japan's December 7, 1941 attack on a US navy base in Hawaii that drew the US into World War II.

The defence ministry could not be reached for immediate comment