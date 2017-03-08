Japan eases permanent residency rules for immigrants: Report

SINGAPORE: Japan has eased rules for permanent residency in the country with the aim of attracting and retaining highly skilled workers, according to a report by Business Insider on Monday (Mar 6)



Previously, all immigrants living in Japan were eligible for permanent residency after five years - a reduction from 10 in 2012 for those deemed highly skilled.



The chance for permanent residency is tied to a points system which is based on the immigrants' skill level and other criteria.

However, the Ministry of Justice announced a further reduction on the waiting time this week to three years for those who score 70 points and just one year for those who score 80 points, the report said.

"They have also added additional ways to earn points, such as awarding investment in Japanese businesses and degrees from highly rated institutions," the report added.

Immigrants can also earn points based on their "career achievement, salary, age, licenses, position and special achievements" said Business Insider.