Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

TOKYO: A fire engulfed about 140 houses, shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city on Thursday (Dec 22), injuring five people but causing no deaths, a fire official said.

The military was called in to help battle the blaze, which started mid-morning in a residential area of Itoigawa, a city of 44,500 people 230 km northwest of Tokyo.

"The fire has lost its strength. As of 8:50 p.m., we decided there was little chance of its spreading further," a local fire department official said, adding it would take hours more to put it out completely.

Five people suffered minor injuries and evacuation orders were issued for 363 houses nearby, he said.

The blaze started at 10:28 am (0128 GMT) at a restaurant, and a total of 17 fire trucks were deployed in the area.





The fire showed no signs of slowing as dusk fell, said an official. (Photo: AP Images)

The blaze spread quickly due to strong winds, according to public broadcaster NHK.



"Sparks of fire flew around," a man in the neighbourhood told NHK.



"That's why far away buildings unexpectedly caught fire and it became large-scale. I've never seen something like this before."







Japan deployed its military to help battle the blaze. (Photo: AP Images)

Two women in their 40s were lightly injured. One fell sick after inhaling smoke and a prefectural government employee fell and hit her head.

