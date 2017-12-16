Japan orders inspection of all 4,800 bullet trains after crack found

TOKYO: Japan’s transport minister Keiichi Ishii has ordered the inspection of all 4,800 bullet trains in Japan after a crack was found earlier this week, according to a report on Nippon TV.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (Dec 15), Mr Ishii said all five Japan Railways companies that operate the “shinkansen” have been ordered to immediately conduct an inspection of their trains.

The announcement comes after the discovery of an oil leak and a crack in the chassis under one carriage in a shinkansen train. The crack was discovered more than three hours after crew on board the train reported a burning smell and strange noises.

Transport officials said that the crack could have caused the train to derail in the worst-case scenario.

None of the 1,000 passengers on board was injured.

"We recognise it as a 'serious incident' as it was an extraordinary case ... It could have led to an accident," said an official at the Japan Transport Safety Board.

On Friday, Mr Ishii called for a thorough investigation into why the train was allowed to remain in service despite the crack being discovered three hours earlier.

Japan’s bullet trains have a sterling safety record. Not a single passenger has been killed or injured in a shinkansen accident since its debut in 1964.