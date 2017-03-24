Japan PM Abe denies he or wife made donations to principal of scandal-hit school

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday neither he nor his wife had made donations to the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal that is chipping away at Abe's support.

School principal Yasunori Kagoike said on Thursday he had received 1 million yen (7,195 pounds) in an envelope from Abe's wife, Akie, on behalf of her husband. Kagoike's educational group, Moritomo Gakuen, is also at the centre of controversy over a sweetheart land deal.

Abe's wife also denied making the donation on her Facebook page on Thursday night, but Japan's largest opposition party has demanded her sworn testimony in parliament.

