Japan PM Abe did not donate to school at heart of scandal - government spokesman

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not donate money to the operator of a nationalist school at the heart of a scandal that is chipping away at the government's support ratings, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, attends a banquet for Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Suga said he had confirmed with Abe that he had not made such a donation himself or through a third party.

The school's principal, who said last week he was resigning, told a group of parliamentarians earlier in the day that Abe had donated money for an elementary school he had planned to open next month. The remark was shown on Japanese TV.

