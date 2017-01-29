Japan PM Abe to meet Trump February 10; reaffirmed importance of alliance

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Saturday to meet early next month for broad-ranging discussions, while confirming the importance of the bilateral alliance.

Trump's administration has put the focus of the Abe visit, one of the first summits of the new presidency, on starting bilateral trade talks. Japan says it is preparing for all contingencies in dealing with Trump, who pulled America out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal Japan had championed and who has said Japan does not offer fair access to U.S. carmakers.

The two leader discussed the automotive industry in their telephone conversation, said senior government spokesman Koichi Hagiuda, without offering details.

"At the Feb. 10 meeting, I would like to have a candid exchange of views on the economy and security issues as a whole," Abe told reporters after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Trump has threatened a "border tax" on imports into the United States and has said Japan has unfair barriers to foreign auto imports. Japanese officials have pointed out that there are no tariffs on foreign car imports into Japan and maintain there are no discriminatory non-tariff barriers.

Trump and Abe agreed on the importance of economic ties between the world's No. 1 and No. 3 economies, said Hagiuda, Abe's deputy chief cabinet secretary.

