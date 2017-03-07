Japan PM and US president discuss North Korea's missile launches: Report
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed North Korea's missile launches during a phone call on Tuesday, the Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Tuesday.
- Posted 07 Mar 2017 07:45
- Updated 07 Mar 2017 08:03
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.
- Reuters