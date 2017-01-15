Japan PM says important to solve South China Sea conflict peacefully

BOGOR: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during his visit to Indonesia on Sunday that it is important to solve the South China Sea conflict peacefully.

"About the South China Sea conflict, we assert the importance of the principle of solving a dispute peacefully," Abe said after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor.

