Japan PM to dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the start of the extraordinary session on Thursday, a senior lawmaker of the Liberal Democratic Party said, paving the way for a snap election for the lower house.

The extraordinary session of parliament is set to start on Thursday.

Abe told a meeting of ruling party executives of his plans on Monday, the lawmaker said.

