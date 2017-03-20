Channel NewsAsia

Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fuming Kishida said on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the opening ceremony of the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Abe has pledged to resolve a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a string of western Pacific islands in the hope of building better ties to counter a rising China.

Kishida also said the two sides had agreed to demand that North Korea, which has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions, halt its provocations.

