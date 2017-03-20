Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fuming Kishida said on Monday.
Abe has pledged to resolve a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a string of western Pacific islands in the hope of building better ties to counter a rising China.
Kishida also said the two sides had agreed to demand that North Korea, which has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions, halt its provocations.
