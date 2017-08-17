Japan's Princess Mako and boyfriend to announce their engagement: Report

TOKYO: The eldest granddaughter of Japanese Emperor Akihito, Princess Mako and her boyfriend Kei Komuro will publicly announce their engagement on Sep 3, the Imperial Household Agency said on Thursday (Aug 17).

The deferred announcement, which had been planned for July, was fixed after adjustments were made to schedules for the royal family, the Japan Times reported.

"On the morning of Sep 3, the Emperor is expected to carry out a procedure to approve their marriage. Agency chief Shinichiro Yamamoto will then hold a press conference to announce the couple’s engagement after reporting to the Emperor and Empress, as well as the princess’ parents, that he would make the announcement to the public," the Japan Times said.

This will be the couple's first meeting together with the press.

The pair, both 25, met five years ago when they were students at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Komuro, who works at a law firm in Tokyo, reportedly proposed a year into their relationship.

The marriage is expected to take place in 2018, after which Princess Mako would have to surrender her royal status according to Japanese law.