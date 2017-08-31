Japan received commitment that Brexit talks will be transparent: PM Abe

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he had received assurances that Britain's negotiations on leaving the European Union (EU) would be transparent.

Speaking at a business forum before remarks by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is on a three-day visit to Japan, Abe also said he had trust in the British economy after its departure from the EU and noted that Britain was a very important base for Japanese manufacturing.

Abe and May are expected to pledge closer cooperation on defence, cyber security and counter-terrorism as the British leader looks to strengthen relations with one of her closest allies ahead of Brexit.

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Linda Sieg)