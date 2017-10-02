Japan ruling party pledge omits timing of primary surplus target

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has omitted the deadline by which it aims to return to a primary budget surplus, according to a copy of its campaign platform obtained by Reuters.

The platform, due to be announced later on Monday, also says the LDP is committed to raising the national sales tax as scheduled in October 2019 and use part of the revenue for childcare and welfare programmes.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party also pledges to revise the constitution to clarify the role of its military, called the Self Defense Force, and to offer free education and care to pre-schoolers, the platform showed.

Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament last month and called a snap election for Oct. 22.

