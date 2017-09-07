Japan's Abe agrees with Putin North Korea nuclear test threatens peace

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that North Korea's latest nuclear test is a serious threat to regional peace and a challenge to global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that North Korea's latest nuclear test is a serious threat to regional peace and a challenge to global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Abe made the comments after holding talks with Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Russia's eastern port city of Vladivostok.

"We completely agreed that North Korea's nuclear test is a serious threat to the peace and stability of Korean peninsula as well as the region, and a grave challenge to the global non-proliferation regime," Abe told reporters.

