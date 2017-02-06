Japan's annual Sapporo snow festival kicks off

HOKKAIDO: The annual Sapporo snow festival kicked off on Monday (Feb 6) featuring ice sculptures of iconic locations, movie characters, celebrities, and even the U.S. president, Donald Trump.

One of the largest exhibits of the festival was Paris' famous monument, the Arc de Triomphe, measuring 17.5m in height and 24m in width - one-third the size of the original.

A short ceremony was held in front of the monument, where people gathered to watch the French flag hoisted at full mast.

Other recognizable figures included singer Pikotaro, who rose to fame when his song "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" went viral on Youtube last year.





A sculpture of Japanese comedian Piko Taro. (Instagram@chako.c8)

Locals also built a sculpture of Trump holding an apple and a pen - Pikotaro's iconic dance move.





Visitors pose in front of the sculpture of US President Donald Trump holding a pen and an apple. (Photo: Kyodo)

The Sapporo Snow Festival, marking its 68th event this year, will be showcasing more than 200 sculptures until Sunday (Feb 12), and is predicting a turnout of more than 2 million visitors.

