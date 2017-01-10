Japan says always gathering information on North Korea's nuclear missiles

TOKYO: Japan is always gathering and analysing information on North Korea's nuclear missile situation with great interest, its top government spokesman said on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government was taking all possible measures for warning and surveillance of North Korea.

North Korea declared on Sunday it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile U.S. policy was to blame for its arms development.