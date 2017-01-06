Japan says recalling envoy to South Korea over new 'comfort woman' statue
Japan said on Friday (Jan 6) that it had decided to temporarily recall its ambassador to South Korea to protest the placing of a statue symbolising victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery outside its consulate in the city of Busan last month.
- Posted 06 Jan 2017 10:58
- Updated 06 Jan 2017 11:00
Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga announced the move at a press conference along with additional measures that include suspending high-level economic discussions.
"The Japanese government finds this situation extremely regrettable," he said.
- AFP/nc