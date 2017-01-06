Japan says recalling envoy to South Korea over new 'comfort woman' statue

TOKYO: Japan said on Friday (Jan 6) that it had decided to temporarily recall its ambassador to South Korea to protest the placing of a statue symbolising victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery outside its consulate in the city of Busan last month.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga announced the move at a press conference along with additional measures that include suspending high-level economic discussions.

"The Japanese government finds this situation extremely regrettable," he said.