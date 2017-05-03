Japan voters split on revising pacifist constitution: poll

Japanese voters are deeply divided over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to revise the country's 70-year-old pacifist constitution, according to a poll released on Wednesday against a backdrop of anxiety arising from North Korean tensions.

The Nikkei Inc/TV Tokyo survey, published on the constitution's anniversary, did show momentum growing in support of Abe's push to revise a charter that was written by the United States after Japan's defeat in World War Two and never amended.

The poll showed some 46 percent of respondents favored keeping the constitution as it is, four percentage points lower than a similar poll last year.

The number favouring a change stood at 45 percent, up five percentage points from a year ago.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has over the past year stepped up missile tests, the most recent of which was a failed launch on Saturday.

Pyongyang accused the United States on Tuesday of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after a pair of strategic U.S. bombers flew training drills with the South Korean and Japanese air forces.

Abe on Monday cited the increasing severity of the "security situation" as a factor showing the time was right to take the "historic step toward the large goal of constitutional reform," according to Kyodo News.

"Those members of the public who think of the Constitution as an immortal tome are now a small minority," Abe told a gathering in Tokyo of a cross-party league of lawmakers in favor of constitutional reform, Kyodo said.

In March, Abe's Liberal Democrat ruling party formally proposed that the government consider acquiring the capability to hit enemy bases and to beef up missile defense in the face of the North Korean threat.

Acquiring such weapons would likely raise the ire of China, which has strongly protested deployment of the advanced U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.

Under Article Nine of the constitution, Japan forever renounces its right to wage war.

Successive governments have interpreted the constitution as allowing a military for "self-defense" only, and Japanese troops have participated in international peace keeping operations, as well as a non-combat reconstruction mission in Iraq during 2004-2006.

Under Abe's watch, Japan's parliament in 2015 voted into law a defense policy shift that could let troops fight overseas for the first time since 1945, but any constitutional revision would require the backing of two-thirds of the lawmakers in both houses of parliament and a majority of voters in a national referendum.

A separate survey released by Kyodo News on Saturday showed 49 percent of respondents said Article Nine needs to be revised, against 47 percent opposing a change.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)