Japan window washers dress up as a rooster and a dog to celebrate the new year

TOKYO: Two window cleaners in Japan dressed as a rooster and a dog went to great heights on Wednesday (Dec 20) to bid an early goodbye to the Year of the Rooster and welcome in the Year of the Dog.

Traditionally, Japanese clean their homes and workplaces around mid-December in order to start the new year on a clean slate, but at the Hotel Ryumeikan in Tokyo this traditional event was given a quirky twist.





For the fifth year in row, they've had their window washers dress up as the current and next year's zodiac animals and wash the 55.5-metre high glass exterior of the hotel while patrons watch from inside (and passers-by from below).

Window washers Itto Tsuda and Shota Nakanishi said this was their second year taking up the job. Tsuda said he hopes to one day dress up as a dragon, his zodiac animal.

The Chinese zodiac system identifies each year with one of the 12 animals, and is commonly used throughout Asia.

