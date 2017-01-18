Japanese toilet manufacturers agree on standardised icons

TOKYO: Major companies in Japan have agreed to standardise the icons on the control panel in Japanese toilets, the Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association announced on Tuesday (Jan 17).



The consortium of companies producing plumbing products that includes Toto, Panasonic and Toshiba, unveiled eight new icons which will be released from this year. They have also targeted to push for it to be an international standard.



According to the Verge, the decision was reached by the toilet manufacturers following feedback from foreign tourists who said they were “often unable to understand the controls” that have features that are not seen on Western toilets.

These features include bidets and warm air drying.



