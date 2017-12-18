JB petrol kiosk murder: Victim was stabbed in the heart

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian authorities have identified and are searching for four suspects involved in the brutal murder of a man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Sunday (Dec 18).



The victim, whose nickname is believed to be “Ah Chiu”, was killed after he was stabbed and mowed down by a car with four men inside. The 30-year-old had been using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate the tyres of his Volkswagen Polo.



In an update on Monday, the Johor police added that the white BMW 520i involved in the murder was using a number plate that did not belong to the vehicle.



The police said they tracked down the car’s original owner and established that he was not involved in the crime.



The police statement also said that an autopsy found the victim's cause of death to be a "stab wound to the heart".

The authorities also appealed to members of the public to step forward should they have any information regarding the case.

