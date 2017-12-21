JB petrol station killing: 7 suspects arrested in Singapore

JOHOR BARU: Four more people were detained by Johor police on Thursday (Dec 21) as part of investigations into the killing of a man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Sunday.

The four suspects were remanded by police during an operation around the state capital in the early morning, Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohds said, bringing the number of suspects to 13, including three women.



"Seven of those detained, including three women, were arrested in Singapore on Wednesday with the help of the Singapore Police Force," Mohd Khalil told The Star.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Thursday night that the seven suspects are Malaysian and are aged between 19 and 23.

SPF added that all seven have been handed over to Malaysian police on Thursday to aid in investigations.

"It is inappropriate to comment further as investigations by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) are ongoing," SPF said.

Two other suspects - a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - were arrested on Wednesday.

The suspects have been taken to the Johor Baru magistrate court by police for a remand order and an extension of the previous remand order to facilitate police investigation.

According to New Straits Times, the Magistrate's Court issued a seven-day remand order extension on all suspects, which will end by next Thursday.

The victim, Tan Aik Chai, died after he was stabbed in the heart and mowed down by a car with four men inside.

The 44-year-old, who is believed to be a leader of an underworld organisation, was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate the tyres of his car when he was attacked.

Earlier today, the victim's body was taken to Malacca where he will be buried at a Chinese cemetery.