JB petrol station murder: Malaysia police hunt for suspects

JOHOR BARU: Various parts of Johor Baru city centre have been placed on lockdown as police hunt for the suspects involved in the brutal murder at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Sunday (Dec 18), Malaysia media reports said.

Johor police confirmed on Monday that no suspects have been arrested in relation to the attack.



According to a report by The Malay Mail, police have conducted roadblocks and sent a "wanted" notice for the suspects to all police agencies.

The 44-year-old victim was using the air pump at the petrol kiosk to inflate their car's tyres when he and his wife - a Vietnamese woman in her 20s - were approached by four men in a white BMW, state police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd told reporters earlier.

They tried to drag the man into their vehicle, but the victim resisted and a struggle ensued, while the woman ran to seek help. The victim was stabbed during the struggle. The suspects then got back into the car and mowed him down, Mohd Khalil added.

Johor criminal investigation chief Azman Ayob later said that messages about an arrest, along with a photo of the suspect, have been circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp.

"The case is still under investigation. There have been no arrests," he said in a statement. "We will inform if there have been any developments.

"Police urge the public to stop speculating as this may hinder the investigation."



VICTIM KNOWN AS AH CHIU

According to a report by The Star, the 44-year-old deceased's nickname is believed to be Ah Chiu.

His body was collected by the deceased's wife at Hospital Sultan Ismail on Monday afternoon, The Star said.

The report added she was seen crying as the undertakers loaded her husband's coffin into a white hearse.

