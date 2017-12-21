JB petrol station murder: Victim brought to Malacca for burial

JOHOR BARU: The body of a murder victim, who was killed at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi, was brought to Malacca for burial on Thursday (Dec 21).

Tan Aik Chai was stabbed and mowed down by a car with four men inside, at the petrol station on Sunday.

His body had been placed at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai for three days before being taken at 9.50am by his family members.

The victim's wife, believed to be a foreigner, was also seen with his three sons, who later boarded a bus to accompany the body to Malacca.



It is understood the victim, who was from Malacca, will be buried at a Chinese cemetery.



Johor police yesterday arrested two suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, in relation to the murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 44-year-old victim, believed to be nicknamed "Ah Chiu" was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate the tyres of his Volkswagen Polo when he was attacked.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the killing was due to a dispute over a drug deal between two triads. The victim is also believed to have been the leader of an underworld organisation, reported local news.