JB store bans non-Malays due to 'language barrier', says manager

JOHOR BARU: The manager of a Japanese health store in Johor Baru told Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Nov 10) that it only allows Malays into its product seminars because of the language barrier.

The shop in Larkin Perdana has sparked controversy for pasting a notice on its front door saying that only Malaysian Malays were allowed were allowed to enter.

The manager, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the reason non-Malaysians as well as ethnic Chinese and Indians were not allowed to participate was because they would not be able to understand the product demonstrations.

“There will be a language barrier. If a non-Malay person sits in and watches our seminar, they won’t understand whats going on,” said the manager, who has been working for business owner Kyosei Marketing for a year.

A sign outside Kyosei's Larkin Perdana store bars non-Malaysian Malays from attending its product demonstrations.

“We sell products like shoe soles to reduce pain in the feet, as well as vegetable juicers. And we want to explain to our visitors the right way to use them,” she added.



The outlet conducts four sessions a day and locals who wish to attend the seminars are required to pay RM1 (S$0.32). They will then be given a welcome pack consisting of “Malaysian-made products” such as coffee powder and biscuits.

When Channel NewsAsia visited the store on Friday afternoon, around 50 Malay customers were seated inside waiting for the demonstration to start.



Meanwhile, two workers stood outside to collect payment for tickets and at the same time ensure that neither non-Malays nor non-Malaysians entered the premises.



“We’ve had some Chinese locals trying to purchase a ticket, but we can’t let them in. We gave them info on some of our other outlets they can go to instead,” the manager said.



Kyosei has various outlets across Malaysia in Ipoh, Johor and Kuala Lumpur. According to the manager, Chinese clients who are interested to attend Kyosei product seminars can go to a store in Kuala Lumpur, which is reserved for them.

Customers can be seen waiting inside the Kyosei store in Johor Baru for a demonstration to begin.

“The demonstrations are done in Mandarin and they will be able to enjoy the whole experience. The products will be the same but the way they are presented will be different,” she said.

Mr Abby Lee, a Malaysian Chinese who works at a hairdressing salon next to the store, said that he has tried to purchase a ticket to one of the seminars, but was stopped by the management.

“They wouldn’t allow me in and told me to go to KL instead. Why would I go so far just to see what they have,” said Mr Lee, who is in his 50s.



“The government says One Malaysia and all that, but these companies still discriminate. Of course I want to watch the seminars, you pay RM1 and get RM10 worth of free gifts. Who wouldn’t?” he added.



However, Mr Tan Kok Yong, who owns a grocery store nearby, said that it was the company’s prerogative how it wants to conduct its business.



“Its their business model and this is up to them. Its not that they don’t want to sell to us Chinese, they want to target certain racial groups at different stores. I have no problem with it,” he said.



Malaysian Malays waiting inside the Kyosei store in Larkin Perdana for a product demonstration to start.

From outside the store, the demostrations seemed lively, with loud music and audience engagement. The customers were clapping and cheering while a demonstrator standing on a small stage was encouraging them on to participate.



Mr Ayob Sinin, who attended the performance, told Channel NewsAsia that he does not mind if other ethnic groups join in, but he said they may feel “out of place”.



“They were cracking jokes and making references that maybe not everyone can relate to,” he said.



Kyosei Marketing, whose main office is located in Kuala Lumpur, declined to comment when contacted by Channel NewsAsia on Friday afternoon.