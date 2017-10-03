Jetstar plane makes emergency landing at Chiang Mai airport

SINGAPORE: A Jetstar Pacific plane travelling from Hanoi to Gaya in India made an emergency landing at Chiang Mai airport on Monday (Oct 2), an airline spokesman said.

The flight was diverted to Chiang Mai due to a smoke warning signal in the cargo hold, the spokesman added.

According to the Bangkok Post, the pilot reported smoke in the luggage compartment of the aircraft. The plane, which was carrying 181 passengers and crew, requested permission to land in Chiang Mai.

Jetstar's spokesman confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and technical checks were conducted immediately.

"The aircraft was certified safe by our on-ground engineering teams, and the flight departed Chiang Mai for Gaya shortly after," the spokesman said. "All passengers and crew have since arrived at Gaya safely."

