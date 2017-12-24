Johor authorities receive 16 complaints over fake infant formula

KULAI, Malaysia: The Johor branch of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has received 16 complaints about fake infant formula from consumers in the state.

Nine of the complaints were recorded in Johor Baru, six in Pontian and one complaint in Batu Pahat, said KPDNKK director Khairul Anwar Bachok.

”We have inspected the premises concerned and taken samples from the alleged fake formula to be sent to the chemistry department for analysis,” he told reporters after launching the Johor Christmas Festive Season Price Control Scheme 2017 at the Econsave Cash and Carry supermarket in Senai on Sunday (Dec 24).



On the tests carried out on samples of the infant formula that were seized on Dec 7, Khairul Anwar said the result would only be known next week.

He also urged parents lo lodge complaints to the state KPDNKK office if they had any doubts over the authenticity of the baby milk formulas for follow-up action.



Mr Khairul added that unscrupulous traders found to be selling fake baby milk formulas could be charged under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Dec 7, the state KPDNKK seized 210 boxes of infant milk powder, suspected to be fake, in five raids in and around Johor Baru following a report that a baby suffered severe vomiting after consuming an infant formula.

