Johor Baru shop says only Malaysian Malays allowed to enter: Report

JOHOR BARU: A shop in Larkin Perdana, Johor Baru has sparked controversy after it posted notices at its entrance saying that only Malaysian nationals who are ethnic Malays are allowed to enter, according to a report by China Press.



The Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper reported that the shop, which sells Japanese healthcare and home products, also said in its notices that it only uses Bahasa Malaysia to conduct its "promotional activities".



The name of the shop was not disclosed in the report.

According to China Press, notices in both Malay and Chinese were pasted outside the shop with the Malay notice saying: “Please be informed that we will only use Bahasa Melayu for all promotional activities. Only Malaysians who are MALAY are allowed in. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese notice read: “Chinese customers are encouraged to get the location for outlets that cater to the Chinese from the store manager and visit the location.”

The manager of the outlet told China Press that the company, which has a strong Chinese customer base, is trying to expand its market base to include more Malays and Indians.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, it has set up outlets in Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Johor that only use Bahasa Malaysia to communicate.

The shop manager was quoted by China Press as saying that the company does not practice “racial discrimination” because they have other outlets in Johor and other states that are specifically for Chinese.

While admitting that she is worried about opening such a shop located in Larkin, a Malay majority neighbourhood, she reportedly said that it was just the company’s marketing strategy and was not meant to alienate Chinese customers.

Last September, the Sultan of Johor threatened to shut down a launderette in Muar after it posted a sign outside its premises which read "Only for Muslims".