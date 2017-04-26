Johor boy whose legs were amputated after alleged beating at school dies

JOHOR BAHRU: Mohamad Thaqif Amin, the 11-year-old boy who had both his legs amputated last week due to alleged abuse by an assistant warden at a Johor religious school, died on Wednesday (Apr 26).

"I hope everyone prays for my son," said his father Mohamad Gaddafi Mat Karim, adding that Thaqif's remains will be buried after the post-mortem is completed.

Thaqif was admitted to Sultan Ismail Hospital last Wednesday for injuries on his legs after he was allegedly beaten by the assistant warden of a religious school.

According to The Star, Thaqif's mother Felda Wani Ahmad said her son was beaten several times on both of his legs during incidents that happened in March.

On Saturday, Thaqif slipped into a coma after both his legs were amputated by doctors the day before in a desperate bid to prevent infection to tissues and blood cells in his body.

Doctors later found that his right hand had turned black due to a bacterial infection and blood clots had started to form on his left shoulder. They also informed his family that his arm had turned necrotic and had to be amputated.



Police have since classified the investigation into Thaqif's death as that for murder.



On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed condolences to Thaqif's family in a Facebook post. He also called for investigations into the case to be expedited so that the cause of Thaqif's death could be determined and appropriate action could be taken if there was any wrongdoing.

Johor's Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said blood and health screening tests on Thaqif to find out the actual causes that led to both of his legs to be amputated would be known in one or two weeks' time.