Johor crown prince and wife welcome second child

JOHOR BARU: Crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife have welcomed their second child, local media reported on Saturday (Oct 14), citing the Johor Council of Royal Court.

The baby boy, an heir to the Johor throne, is the second grandchild of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Star reported.

The 33-year-old crown prince and his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, 24, were married in October 2014. They had their first child, a daughter, in June last year.